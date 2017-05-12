Authorities seek person of interest in massive Santa Fe fire

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy: Santa Fe Fire Department)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking for a person of interest in connection with a massive fire in Santa Fe earlier this month.

The fire started in an abandoned building at the Santa Fe University of Art and Design.

The building was an army hospital during World War II. More recently it was used to house the set for the now-canceled TV show “Manhattan.”

Investigators say the building didn’t have working electricity, so an electrical fire has been ruled out.

Now police are investigating it as suspicious.

They’ve released images of a truck that was spotted leaving the scene at the time of the fire.

It’s a brown and white 1986 Dodge Ram pickup, and police want to find the driver.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s