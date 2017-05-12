Authorities seek person of interest in massive Santa Fe fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking for a person of interest in connection with a massive fire in Santa Fe earlier this month.

The fire started in an abandoned building at the Santa Fe University of Art and Design.

The building was an army hospital during World War II. More recently it was used to house the set for the now-canceled TV show “Manhattan.”

Investigators say the building didn’t have working electricity, so an electrical fire has been ruled out.

Now police are investigating it as suspicious.

They’ve released images of a truck that was spotted leaving the scene at the time of the fire.

It’s a brown and white 1986 Dodge Ram pickup, and police want to find the driver.