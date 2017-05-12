Attorney accuses Education Secretary Hanna Skandera of overstepping her authority

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Public Schools’ attorney is defending the superintendent’s decision to hold a “snow day of action.”

Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera launched an investigation into the district’s decision to close school for half a day to attend a rally at the Roundhouse.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Tony Ortiz, an attorney for the school district, sent a letter to Skandera’s Office Wednesday warning Skandera to stop making quote, “unsupported and reckless claims”, and accusing Skandera of overstepping her authority when she launched the investigation claiming the school used school resources for the pro-education protest.

But Superintendent Veronica Garcia says she’s confident that she followed the law and did not misuse taxpayer dollars.