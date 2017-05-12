APS paid $146k to settle lawsuit with high school basketball coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned just how costly it was for Albuquerque Public Schools to settle a lawsuit with a high school basketball coach.

In 2014, Sandia High School Athletic Director Tom Knauber was captured on surveillance video walking into Coach Alvin Broussard’s Office with a bag, then leaving without it.

Knauber then told APS Police he got a tip that Broussard had drug paraphernalia in there. Knauber was eventually charged and police believe he framed Broussard because he wanted his son to take over the coaching job at Sandia High.

As KRQE News 13 reported last month, APS ended up paying Broussard $65,000.

KRQE News 13 also learned APS paid more than $81,000 in legal fees, including Broussard’s.

In all, the case cost the district $146,000.