APS paid $146k to settle lawsuit with high school basketball coach

By Published:
Sandia High School
Sandia High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned just how costly it was for Albuquerque Public Schools to settle a lawsuit with a high school basketball coach.

In 2014, Sandia High School Athletic Director Tom Knauber was captured on surveillance video walking into Coach Alvin Broussard’s Office with a bag, then leaving without it.

Knauber then told APS Police he got a tip that Broussard had drug paraphernalia in there. Knauber was eventually charged and police believe he framed Broussard because he wanted his son to take over the coaching job at Sandia High.

As KRQE News 13 reported last month, APS ended up paying Broussard $65,000.

KRQE News 13 also learned APS paid more than $81,000 in legal fees, including Broussard’s.

In all, the case cost the district $146,000.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s