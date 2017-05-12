Albuquerque police uncover stolen items after arresting burglary ring suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police officers have arrested a foursome for burglary and uncovered a treasure trove of stolen property.

Officers say they found piles and piles of stolen items, everything from a sword to a case full of pens — even Star Wars items like a Darth Vader bag and figurines.

Police said four people — Mario Maestas, Judy Mora, Christopher Parsons and Chad Parsons — made up a burglary ring that targeted the Foothills.

They believed the group would successfully break into 10 to 15 vehicles per night.

They say since the foursome’s arrest, break-in’s in the area have dropped significantly.

