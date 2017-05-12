Albuquerque man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2016 case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man accused of a fatal stabbing last year has been convicted of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say jurors on Friday also found Jarek Lovesee guilty of false imprisonment in the April 2016 death of Lawrence Graczyk.

A sentencing date hasn’t been set.

The 29-year-old Lovesee was arrested after his father called police to report a dead body in his son’s apartment.

Police say officers found Graczyk in a pool of blood with a neck wound.

Officers say Lovesee was shirtless and had blood on his pants and scratches on his body.

Police say Lovesee and the victim went out drinking at a bar and then got into an argument that led to the stabbing.

Lovesee told police he had met Graczyk a few days earlier at the same tavern.