ABQ ToDo Crew: Indoor And Outdoor Fun In The Duke City

Our ABQ To Do Crew Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Corrigan Newsome from Popejoy Presents and Andrew Lenderman from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to talk about event in the Duke City.

Local Band Showcase 2017 is Saturday, May 13th from noon to 5 p.m. at Civic Plaza. Enjoy local music, food trucks, and local brews for free.

The New Mexico High School Musical Theater Awards will be held at Popejoy on Sunday, May 14, highlighting young performers in our state.

Bernalillo county presents Safeguarding Our Natural Heritage at Bachechi Open Space on Sunday, May 14, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

