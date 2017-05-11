US Senator from New Mexico questions FBI acting director

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe sits with a folder marked "Secret" in front of him while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 11, 2017, before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on major threats facing the U.S. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While questioned by Sen. Martin Heinrich, the FBI’s acting director shot down one of the White House’s excuses for axing FBI Director James Comey.

“Is it accurate that the rank and file no longer supported Director Comey?” Sen. Heinrich asked.

“No sir, that is not accurate. Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI,” FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe said.

McCabe said Comey’s firing will not stop the investigation of possible Trump campaign ties with Russia.

President Trump denies there was any connection between his campaign and Russia.

