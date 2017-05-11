US Senator from New Mexico questions FBI acting director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While questioned by Sen. Martin Heinrich, the FBI’s acting director shot down one of the White House’s excuses for axing FBI Director James Comey.

“Is it accurate that the rank and file no longer supported Director Comey?” Sen. Heinrich asked.

“No sir, that is not accurate. Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI,” FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe said.

McCabe said Comey’s firing will not stop the investigation of possible Trump campaign ties with Russia.

President Trump denies there was any connection between his campaign and Russia.