Two local organizations team up for great cause

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE)– Several factors lead to the cause of higher numbers of hunger in the state during the Summer months, but one local organization is raising awareness with a fun event.

Storehouse New Mexico, the state’s largest food pantry, sees its greatest number of families and children during the Summer for multiple reasons one which includes no school. With school being out parents now have no access to free or reduced lunches and they must now pay for childcare. Other factors include the increase in utilities.

The Storehouse is partnering with Sandia Golf Club to host their most popular fundraising event of the year, the 2nd Annual Golf Tournament.

This all takes place Friday, June 9 from 1:30 pm to 7 pm at Sandia Golf Club.

For more information on the golf tournament, visit the Storehouse NM website.