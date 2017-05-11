Texas trio faces human trafficking charges after New Mexico traffic stop

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Homeland Security is now investigating a Texas trio.

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Johnson, Dequante Jackson and Toquan Yates were stopped by a deputy just outside of Hobbs on Monday for speeding.

Deputies say they had an under-age girl with them. The sheriff’s office says after interviewing her, they found out she was being taken against her will to Carlsbad for prostitution.

The three men are now facing several charges including human trafficking.