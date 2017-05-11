Tai Chan Trial: Security guard says he left out details on night of deadly shooting

Tai Chan
Tai Chan

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A hotel security guard takes the stand in the retrial for former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputy Tai Chan Thursday morning.

Chan is accused of murdering fellow Deputy Jeremy Martin during a prisoner transport in Las Cruces in 2014.

During a testimony Thursday, the security guard there that night said Chan and Martin arrived at the hotel around midnight arguing about something.

He says while on the 7th floor he heard a loud bang, then saw Martin running toward him bleeding and Chan following behind holding a gun pointed to the ceiling.

He also says he then heard gunshots and ran.

Prosecutors claim this was cold blooded murder, Chan claims it was self-defense.

 

 

 

 

 

 

