Suspect pleas guilty to first-degree murder and shooting of Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second person has pleaded guilty in the shooting that left Manzano high school student Jaydon Chavez-Silver dead in 2015.

Dominic Conyers plead guilty today to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

His trial was scheduled to begin Monday.

Conyers now faces 12 years in prison. He was facing several charges including murder and attempted murder.

Esias Madrid is also charged with first-degree murder in Chavez-Silver’s death.

Madrid is currently serving time for another killing.

