Semi-truck collision caused massive fire along I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Late Wednesday night it appeared two semis collided causing a massive fire along a busy stretch of I-40.

Currently all lanes westbound of I-40 at 98th Street, near Atrisco Vista

Some semis are parked along the sides of I-40.

We know several agencies responded to this crash including Albuquerque Police Department, State Police and Albuquerque Fire Department.

KRQE News 13 has reached out to APD, State Police and AFD for information but all we know so far is that it started around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

State Police are also taking over this investigation.

At this time it’s unclear if anyone was hurt or injured.

All westbound lanes were shut down.

They are now reopened.

 

 

 

