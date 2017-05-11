Semi collision caused massive fire along I-40, westbound lanes closed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Late Wednesday night it appeared two semis collided causing a massive fire along a busy stretch of I-40.

Currently all lanes westbound of I-40 at 98th Street, near Atrisco Vista

Some semis are parked along the sides of I-40.

We know several agencies responded to this crash including Albuquerque Police Department, State Police and Albuquerque Fire Department.

KRQE News 13 has reached out to APD, State Police and AFD for information but all we know so far is that it started around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

State Police are also taking over this investigation.

At this time it’s unclear if anyone was hurt or injured.

Westbound lanes are shut down and drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Semi accident clean up https://t.co/SY1msu2i2Y — Sara Yingling (@KRQE_Yingling) May 11, 2017

I-40 WB at 98th St. is shut down right now as crews clean up a semi-truck accident fire. pic.twitter.com/vjpC9jQpLt — Sara Yingling (@KRQE_Yingling) May 11, 2017