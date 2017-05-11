Residents upset over jokes posted by New Mexico deputy on Facebook

MORA, N.M. (KRQE) – No more Facebook for one New Mexico sheriff’s deputy. He landed in the doghouse because of the jokes he was posting.

A warning — the jokes center around sex and women’s body parts.

You hear it all the time, think twice before posting something on social media.

“It’s not OK. It’s not OK at all,” Briana Jordan said.

Briana Jordan is talking about the jokes she saw on Facebook posted by Mora County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Ulibarri. There’s a joke about a woman not having enough cleavage to get out of a traffic stop, and then a joke about buying 50 condoms in a pharmacy, looking at two girls in the eyes and saying make that 52.

Not everyone is laughing. They think a deputy should be held to a higher standard.

“It blows my mind how people can post those things on the internet anyway being in his position because once something is on the internet it doesn’t go away,” Jordan said.

“What kind of message are you sending towards these younger women or any woman for that matter?” resident Margie Sanchez said. “I don’t appreciate it at all myself.”

Mora County Sheriff Greg Laumbach says he is aware of the posts and considers it a personnel matter.

The sheriff declined to do an interview, but did say the deputy deleted the posts and his Facebook page altogether.

The Mora County Sheriff says if the deputy posts anything inappropriate again, he will be fired.