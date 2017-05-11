Portales woman convicted of child abuse in stun gun incident

By Published:
Clovis Police
Clovis Police

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – A Portales woman accused of using a stun gun on her teenage daughter and the girl’s boyfriend has been convicted of child abuse.

Ninth Judicial District officials say a Roosevelt County jury found 34-year-old Lily Gurrola guilty of two counts of child abuse, which are third-degree felonies.

Prosecutors say Gurrola was taken into custody Wednesday and could face up to six years in prison.

The judge who presided over the trial postponed sentencing so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared by the adult probation office.

Prosecutors say Gurrola was charged in the case after a parent contacted Portales police in January 2016 about an adult using a stun gun on her teenage son.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s