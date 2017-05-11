Portales woman convicted of child abuse in stun gun incident

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – A Portales woman accused of using a stun gun on her teenage daughter and the girl’s boyfriend has been convicted of child abuse.

Ninth Judicial District officials say a Roosevelt County jury found 34-year-old Lily Gurrola guilty of two counts of child abuse, which are third-degree felonies.

Prosecutors say Gurrola was taken into custody Wednesday and could face up to six years in prison.

The judge who presided over the trial postponed sentencing so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared by the adult probation office.

Prosecutors say Gurrola was charged in the case after a parent contacted Portales police in January 2016 about an adult using a stun gun on her teenage son.