Popular Albuquerque brunch spots prepare for busy Mother’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone has the same idea, take mom out for Mother’s Day brunch. Just be prepared to wait, and wait.

Places like St. Clair Winery and Bistro suggest making your reservations ahead of time.

Last year, customers at popular brunch spots like Tia B’s La Waffleria waited more than an hour for a table, as they had one of their busiest days ever.

If you’re still scrambling, apps like Open Table can narrow down which restaurants are still taking reservations. Either way, you’d better move fast.