Police trying to identify body found buried in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are looking for a person of interest after they found a buried body.

The body was discovered Wednesday on Greenbrier Drive near Washington.

Police say they now know the victim was female who investigators believe was killed six to 18 months ago. They say she had piercings in each cheek and several tattoos, including a tiger face, Spongebob, and a word or name that beings with “guer.”

Police want to talk to 56-year-old Richard Martinez-Sanchez. They have not said how the two are connected.

If you have any information, call Roswell police.