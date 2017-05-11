Police issue Silver Alert for missing Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for your help to keep an eye out for a missing, elderly man.

The Albuquerque Police Department says 74-year-old Ernest Thomas Jr. walked away from Ayudondo Guardians Facility located near Central Avenue southeast and University boulevard.

The facility had been granted temporary guardianship of Ernest due to his inability to care for himself.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and sweatpants.

He also has a mustache and goatee.

Ernest is known to frequent the Downtown area near all of the homeless shelters.

If you have any information call 242-COPS.