On The Stage: Popejoy Awards

Jessica Erkkila, Best Actress Nominee and Colin Miller, Best Actor Nominee, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Popejoy Awards.

The annual awards recognize the best and brightest talent in high school music and theater and gives them an opportunity to get more training, eventually performing at Popejoy and then in New York City.

The Popejoy Awards are May 14th, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Popejoy Hall. Tickets are available by calling (505) 925-5858 or by going online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living