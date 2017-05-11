NFL, Twitter announce more content, including 30-minute show

FILE - In this Wednesday Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, the Twitter logo appears on an updated phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Twitter, the social media site famous for its 140-character tweet limit, turned 10 years old Monday, March 21, 2016, having evolved from what was originally billed as a microblogging site into one of the Internet's most influential means of communication. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will provide more content on Twitter, using the social media platform to air a 30-minute show five days per week during the season.

A deal between the NFL and Twitter announced Thursday also includes using Periscope and Twitter for pregame coverage, highlights, historical content, breaking news and analysis.

The NFL will produce the live digital show during the season on Twitter, and it will be hosted by NFL Network talent. It will cover breaking news, game highlights and fantasy projections.

The NFL and Twitter have had a partnership since 2013.