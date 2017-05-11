New Mexico Supreme Court will not hear request to block vetoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court has rejected a request from the New Mexico Legislature to block budget vetoes from Governor Martinez.

The order issued Thursday states that the court will not hear the request because it was “not ripe for review” meaning that the court believes there are other ways to solve the conflict. One of those ways being the special session.

Governor Susana Martinez issued a proclamation Friday, May 5, ordering lawmakers to return to the Roundhouse on May 24.

Democrats filed the lawsuit, saying she overstepped when she cut higher education funding.

The court was scheduled to hear the matter on Monday, May 15. That hearing has been canceled.