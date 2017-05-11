New Mexico congressmen make US Marshal recommendations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police Chief Pete Kassetas is one of four recommended to be the next U.S. Marshal for New Mexico.

Senators Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall along with Representative Steve Pearce sent their suggestions to President Donald Trump.

Others include Assistant Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal James Burrell, Sonya Chavez with the FBI and Larry Harper, a Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Heinrich, Udall and Pearce also gave the president two suggestions for the state’s U.S. Attorney. That includes Fred Federici, an Assistant State U.S. Attorney and John C. Anderson, a former federal prosecutor.

