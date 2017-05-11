May 11th Morning Rush: Collision involving two semi-trucks causes fire closing all I-40 westbound lanes

1. All lanes on westbound I-40 at 98th Street are shut down Thursday morning after an apparent crash involving two semi-trucks. Smoke can still be seen coming from the crash site. Various agencies were on scene but at this time all we know is that the crash started around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Full Story: Semi collision caused massive fire along I-40, westbound lanes closed

2.An interesting day ahead for jurors in the murder trial for former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputy Tai Chan. Witnesses painted the picture of chaos as several shots were fired the night Deputy Jeremy Martin was killed at a Las Cruses hotel. Six hotel guests testified Wednesday. Jurors were also shown a picture of the gun and prosecutors say Chan used to shoot Deputy Martin as the two were working a prisoner transport in 2014. Chan’s attorneys say it was self-defense after Martin attacked Chan. The prosecution says it was murder. This is Chan’s second trial. The first ended in a mistrial.

Full Story: Hotel guests in Tai Chan trial testify to hearing gunshots

3. A mostly quiet start to the day with temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a partly clear sky.

Full Story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before the senate intelligence committee in place of his former boss James Comey. The Trump administration continues to defend its surprise decision Tuesday to fire Comey, this time tweeting out a video of several democrats calling for the former FBI director’s resignation in the past.

The White House has cited Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s email scandal as the reason.

Full Story: Senate intel panel subpoenas Michael Flynn documents for Russia investigation

5. A Santa Fe startup could be on its way to becoming the next Apple or Microsoft after it created technology like Google Earth that allows them to zoom in on things you’ve probably never looked at before. Descartes Labs wants to better understand the planet by looking at images taken every day by satellites. The data could potentially help end world hunger by focusing on agriculture. The local startup hopes to double its 30 person operation by the end of the year.

Full Story: Santa Fe startup has its mark on the world

The Morning’s Top Stories