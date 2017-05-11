High pressure will slowly build across the area through the weekend. The result will be warming temperatures and sunny skies. Highs on Friday in the metro area will max out in the high 70s. We will continue to warm up into the mid 80s over Mother’s Day weekend.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast x
