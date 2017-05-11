Local performance tackles a Tony award winner

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE)– A local theater gears up for a performance about young love.

The Last Five Years is a musical showcasing how a young couple falls madly in love and follows it in parallel timelines.

Cathy, an aspiring actress, and Jamie, a Jewish aspiring novelist, meet in New York City, but as he goes forward in time, Cathy is in reverse and the meeting point, their wedding.

This show was nominated for seven Drama Desk Awards, winning two for music and lyrics, along with being chosen one of TIME Magazines Theatre Top 10.

Curtains rise Friday, May 19 through Sunday, June 11 at AuxDog Theatre.

Friday and Saturday show times run at 8 p.m. and Sunday’s at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $15.

For more information on the Last Five Years, visit AuxDog Theatre’s website.