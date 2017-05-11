Local event combines both nature and music to support good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE)– Focusing on education, plants and the natural environment is the main reason for a two-day festival.

Herbfest is a two-day event where guests can hear talks on native plants, pollinators, and how to design and build an environmentally friendly garden. Live music, children’s activities, nature displays, herbs and plants sales, arts and crafts vendors are just some of what festival goers can expect. Guided bird and nature walks will take place, as well.

The festival takes place at the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 starting at 12 p.m.

All events are free, but State Parks requires a $3 fee per car unless one has a Park Pass or a Friends membership.

For more information on the Herbfest, visit the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park website.