Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A mostly quiet start to the day with temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a partly clear sky. The storm system that brought us all the wild weather early this week will continue to clear out… leaving behind warmer temps and more sunshine. Leftover moisture and upslope flow (due to an incoming cold front) will spark spotty to scattered storms and showers over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains, however, coverage and intensity will be limited (low severe weather threat).

FRIDAY: We continue to clear out as high pressure slides overhead. Expect even more sunshine and warmer temperatures – most of us with forecast highs closer to seasonal averages.

SATURDAY: A nice start to the weekend with mostly sunny conditions and warm temperatures across the state.