Innovate and Educate hosts job fair in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A way for young adults to find a job quickly in Albuquerque is Thursday.

The “Job Ready Hire Fair” is going on for about another hour.

The Mayor’s office and “Innovate and Educate” are hosting the event at the rail yards where more than 50 major companies are standing by to hire on the spot.

The fair is for ages 18 to 29 and while many have the skill set for certain jobs, Innovate and Educate says sometimes it simply takes a foot in the door.

People KRQE News 13 spoke to say these fairs make the job-hunting process a lot easier.

“Everyone here is hiring, they’re looking for applicants as opposed to just walking into a store and you don’t know if they’re hiring and you have to ask if they’re hiring and traveling to stores. I’ve done that so many times, but I love these job fairs cause they’re willing to hire on the spot.”

Last year 600 people showed up and 300 of them walked away with jobs