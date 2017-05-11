Helping Hands: The 2nd Annual Storehouse Golf Tournament

Jill Beets, Vice President of Marketing and Swarupa Watlington, Executive Director, both from Storehouse New Mexico, joined New Mexico living to talk about their high food needs and upcoming golf tournament.

The state’s largest food pantry is partnering with Sandia Golf Club to host our most popular fundraising event of the year. The 2nd Annual Storehouse Golf Tournament is Friday, June 9th from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sandia Golf Club.

Registration and complete information can be found online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living