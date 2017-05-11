EU judge says Uber could be obliged to obtain permits

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017 file photo, a sign marks a pick-up point for the Uber car service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Jeff Jones, president of the embattled ride-hailing company Uber, has resigned just six months after taking the job, the company confirmed Sunday, March 19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union judge says the ride-sharing service Uber is a transport company and could be required to obtain licenses and permits under national law in the 28 EU member states.

The case was brought to the European Court of Justice by a taxi company in Spain that claimed a Barcelona Uber branch was engaged in unfair competition.

Advocate General Maciej Szpunar said in a legal opinion Thursday that Uber there was providing a comprehensive system for on-demand urban transport that can be regulated.

This means it could not be considered an “information society service” that would benefit from EU principles on the freedom to provide services.

Such opinions are non-binding but are often endorsed by the ECJ. National courts have banned Uber services in other European cities.

