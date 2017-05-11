Cultural Atlas: Young Explorers Summer Camps

With summer just a few weeks away, metro area parents are looking summer camps for their kids. And if you’re among those parents, the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science has news for you.

The Young Explorers summer camp series returns this June with a variety of old favorites and brand new programs for kids between K-8th grade.

Camps range from explorations of our local geology and the differing natural -and man-made- environments, to natural history millions of years in the making.

There are also arts and crafts, STEM-based academics and in some cases, field trips.

Enrollment is now open, but slots are filling up fast. For more information visit the New Mexico Museum of Natural History’s website.