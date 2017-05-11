CNM gets OK to enroll international students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Central New Mexico Community College has received federal approval to enroll international students on certain visas.
The Albuquerque-based schools recently announced that CNM’s Global Education office is now accepting international student inquiries for the 2017 Fall term. The targeted students are on M and F visas.
Officials say international students seeking a bachelor’s degree can take the first two years of many bachelor’s degree programs at CNM before transferring to a New Mexico university.
International student applications are being accepted through June 1.