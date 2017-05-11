Class 6A Baseball quarterfinals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationally ranked and top seed La Cueva is headed to the State Baseball Championships semifinals. The Bears outlasted the Rio Rancho Rams 1-0 Thursday night to advance.

The game was a true pitcher’s duel. La Cueva ace Jonathan Stroman was strong on the hill not allowing any runs. Bodhi Bolen countered for Rio Rancho with his own strong performance against a lethal La Cueva batting lineup. The Bears will meet the Carlsbad Cavemen in the semifinals Friday. Carlsbad advanced on the arm of the best pitcher in the state.

Trevor Rogers worked five no hit innings, tossing 60 pitches. His pitch count will allow him to play again during the state tournament. Rogers also drove in two runs in a 9-0 win over the Valley Vikings. Carlsbad and La Cueva have a 6 p.m. start time at Isotopes Park. The other side of the bracket has the Cleveland Storm playing a semifinal game.

The Storm advanced with a walk off 4-3 win over the Volcano Vista Hawks in extra innings.The Storm will face Piedra Vista Friday at Isotopes Park at 3 p.m. The Panthers defeated Centennial Thursday 4-1.