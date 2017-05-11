Class 5A baseball quarterfinals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The biggest upset of the state baseball playoffs happened in the ranks of Class 5A. The top seed Alamogordo Tigers were defeated by the eight seeded Miyamura Patriots 2-1.

Giovanni Chioda drove in what would be the deciding run for the Patriots in the top of the sixth inning. Pitcher Brandon Vidal only allowed one run from the Tigers in the upset. Miyamura will face the Albuquerque Academy Chargers in the semifinals Friday. The Chargers defeated Santa Teresa 7-4.

On the other side of the bracket, the Goddard Rockets advanced to the semifinals by defeating Deming 8-1. Cal Villareal drove in a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to break open what was a 3-1 game.

The Rockets will play the Sartans of St. Pius in the semifinals. The Sartans dropped the Artesia Bulldogs 4-3 Thursday. The St. Pius and Goddard game has a 1pm start time at Santa Ana Star Field Friday at 1pm.

