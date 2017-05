ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A day after KRQE News 13 told you about a homeless camp right above drivers under I-40, we checked to see if the city made good on its promise to clean it up.

KRQE News 13 sent a crew out to I-40 and 1st Street Thursday morning and again in the afternoon, and there are still makeshift lofts with mattresses and other items wedged under the interstate.

People who live nearby have been worried people living there are going to fall.