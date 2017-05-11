Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Warmer and drier weather is returning to close out the week. An area of high pressure is building over the state and this will help temperatures warm back to seasonal highs. Temperatures will return to the 70s in Albuquerque today and on Friday. But, then central and southern New Mexico will be warming into the 80s and 90s over the weekend.

Most areas will be dry this weekend, but a few spots across the north and into southern Colorado could see a few showers on Saturday and Sunday. These showers will be thanks to a weather system grazing New Mexico to the north. This weather disturbance will also crank up the wind for the state over the weekend.