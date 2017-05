Diana Vendresca, Volunteer at UNM Children’s Hospital and owner of Vendresca Aesthetics, joined New Mexico Living to talk about beauty treatments for moms this weekend n celebration of Mother’s Day.

She is offering services this weekend to moms who are at the hospital with their children who are being treated at UNMH. The staff is giving out gift certificates to moms who need a break for Mother’s Day.

For more information on services, visit her website.

