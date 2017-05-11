APD officer involved in fatal crash was previously disciplined for driving-related incidents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police officer involved in a crash that killed a little boy had been disciplined before for driving-related incidents.

Last month, Officer Johnathan McDonnell rammed into a family’s car on Eubank and Indian School on his way to a call.

The mother and her 9-year-old daughter were injured, the 6-year-old boy died.

KRQE News 13 has obtained records that show in the last nine years, Officer McDonnell was involved in six driving-related incidents.

He was given letters of reprimand for accidents in 2009, 2012 and 2014. He was also handed brief suspensions for car accidents in 2015 and in February and June of last year.

McDonnell was hired by APD in 2008.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the deadly crash.