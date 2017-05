ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grandmother who police say used an ice bath to punish a 3-year-old is expected to learn her sentence Thursday.

Adelle Rigsby, the grandmother, pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in great bodily harm or death in March.

The girl’s aunt, Tiffany Desvigne, was also charged with the crime.

The little girl was found hypothermic and unconscious and spent six weeks in the hospital and was also placed in CYFD custody.

Rigsby is due in court Thursday morning.