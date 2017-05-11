Albuquerque business owner recovers stolen dune buggy

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business owner is feeling really luck Thursday.

On Wednesday, KRQE News 13 told you a thief stole his custom built dune buggy from McKinney Motor Company near Eubank and Indian School.

The owner, Ken Kiefer, spent countless hours making it and was devastated when he learned it was gone.

Late last night, the dune buggy was recovered near Southern and Unser in Rio Rancho, completely intact.

Kiefer tells KRQE News 13 he is overwhelmed by the support of the community to get the buggy back.

