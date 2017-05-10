VP Pence’s bunny greets military families at the White House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new famous and furry animal is taking social media by storm Wednesday morning. It’s the Pence family’s pet bunny Marlon Bundo.

The bunny even has the acronym BOTUS, the First Bunny of The United States.

Marlon hopped into the spotlight Tuesday during an event celebrating military families at the White House.

There reportedly hasn’t been a bunny in the white house since JFK.

Marlon even has his own Instagram page with over 7,000 followers already.

The bunny is named after famed actor Marlon Brando.

View the First Bunny of the United States Instagram.

At the end of a long day spent making America great again, I love watching tv with my family. My new favorite show is #ThisIsUs – what's yours?! A post shared by Marlon Bundo (Pence) (@marlonbundo) on May 4, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT