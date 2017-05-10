Video shows man in bullet proof vest lead police on wild chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sister of Michael Pacheco and her mother were concerned and had called police, saying her brother was dangerous and unpredictable.

“It’s been about three weeks he’s been gone, and he showed up today,” she said to police in lapel video. “The last time, he slashed the tires on the other car that I have there.”

In that video, you can hear Pacheco’s mom telling police he’s made threats to her.

“I asked him to get help but he just told me I was effing crazy,” said Pacheco’s mom.

While officers spoke to them in a parking lot on October 22, the sister’s boyfriend can be heard saying, “Here he comes right there.”

They saw Pacheco slowly drive by the group, and police quickly took after him.

“Shots fired, shots fired shots fired,” said officers over the radio in an officers car.

Officers caught up with Pacheco at Coors and Central outside a Walgreen’s.

“Let me see your hands,” said an officer in lapel video.

Police said Pacheco pointed a shotgun at an officer and that officer fired at Pacheco, missing him.

“I fired when I saw the barrel pointing at me.” said the officer when interviewed by investigators.

After that stop, another chase ensued. It ended with a collision between an officer’s car and Pacheco’s.

Police moved in quickly, fearing he could go for his shotgun again.

An officer is seen in the video shattering a window on his car with an assault rifle.

“Get out of the car,” yelled an officer.

Officers tried to get Pacheco out of his car, cutting off his seat belt.

“Settle down, hold his hands,” yelled an officer.

They ended up pulling him out by his bullet proof vest.

“Why are you wearing body armor? What is your plan?” an officer asked Pacheco.

An officer is seen in that video brushing glass off Pacheco’s body, and tells him his mom and sister were just worried about him.

“I was just gonna write a report, but then we wanted to talk to you, and all the sudden you take off and then at one point you’re driving crazy,” said an officer.

Pacheco was not shot, but he was bleeding from the crash. He was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer for that October scene. However, the District Attorney’s office dismissed the charges in January, saying the case needed further investigation.

The officer who fired at Pacheco claiming he pointed his shotgun at him didn’t have his camera rolling. Police said they found a shotgun on the floor of Pacheco’s car.