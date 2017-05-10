USA Today names top 25 must-see buildings in New Mexico

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – USA Today and a team of architects have partnered to find some of the best buildings in the country, and they found 25 of those must-see spots here in New Mexico.

There are the usual spots like the St. Francis Cathedral and Loretto Chapel in Santa Fe, and the Santuario in Chimayo, as well as Chaco Canyon and Bandelier.

The Santa Fe Opera and the Spencer Theater in Ruidoso also made the list.

In Albuquerque, they recommend visiting the Rio Grande Nature Center, Los Poblanos Farm, the Rail Yards and the Nob Hill home of architect Bart Prince, also known as the “spaceship house.”

For all of the 25 must see buildings in New Mexico, click here.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s