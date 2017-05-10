USA Today names top 25 must-see buildings in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – USA Today and a team of architects have partnered to find some of the best buildings in the country, and they found 25 of those must-see spots here in New Mexico.

There are the usual spots like the St. Francis Cathedral and Loretto Chapel in Santa Fe, and the Santuario in Chimayo, as well as Chaco Canyon and Bandelier.

The Santa Fe Opera and the Spencer Theater in Ruidoso also made the list.

In Albuquerque, they recommend visiting the Rio Grande Nature Center, Los Poblanos Farm, the Rail Yards and the Nob Hill home of architect Bart Prince, also known as the “spaceship house.”

For all of the 25 must see buildings in New Mexico, click here.