US reports another drop in arrests at Mexico border

In this April 1, 2017, photo, a man in Nogales, Ariz., talks to his daughter and her mother who are standing on the other side of the border fence in Nogales, Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says arrests of people entering the United States illegally across the Mexican border plummeted in March 2017. That's a signal that fewer people are trying to sneak into the U.S. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arrests of people caught trying to enter the United States from Mexico without authorization declined again last month, a likely sign that fewer would-be immigrants are trying to cross the border illegally.

President Donald Trump has highlighted the falling numbers as a sign that his tough approach on immigration is working. Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric and more aggressive enforcement of immigration laws may be discouraging people from crossing illegally.

The Homeland Security Department reported border patrol arrests fell to 11,129 in April, compared with 12,196 in March. That’s the lowest level in more than 17 years.

Arrests at the border plummeted soon after Trump took office. The relatively modest difference between the March and April figures suggest that the decreases may be leveling off.

