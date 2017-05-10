Storm knocked down tree in one Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday’s storm left damage across the state. In Albuquerque, the winds were too much for one old tree to handle.

Katrina Guarascio says she was vacuuming around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when she heard a huge crash.

The tree came down right on her deck, cutting off the electricity.

Guarascio says she knew the tree needed to be removed at some point, but never expected this.

“It’s New Mexico, I mean, we don’t live in Missouri. I didn’t figure that wind would take it out. It’s a pretty big tree, but yesterday was an exception,” she said.

Aside from the downed tree limbs and a few trees, there have been no reports of other major damage in the metro.

