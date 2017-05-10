State baseball resumes with quarterfinals in Class 3A and A-2A

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The defending champion of baseball in Class 3A is moving on to the semifinals. The top seeded Texico Wolverines defeated Tularosa in the quarterfinals Wednesday 11-2. Dalton Thatcher contributed an RBI double for the winning team. The Wolverines will now face off against the four seed, Raton, next.

Raton shutout the number 12 seed McCurdy 9-0. The semi final game between Raton and Texico has a 4 p.m. start time Thursday at Cleveland High School. On the other side of the bracket, the six seed, Estancia, advanced with a 10-0 shutout of the Dexter Demons. The Demons entered the tournament as the number three seed. Estancia will now get the winner between Capitan and Santa Rosa in the semifinals. The game has a 7 p.m. start time at Cleveland Thursday.

Mesilla Valley earned a trip to the semifinals of Class A-2A by shutting out Gateway Christian 4-0. They will now meet the seven seed and defending champion, Melrose, in the semifinals. The game will be played Thursday morning at Cleveland Thursday at 10 a.m..