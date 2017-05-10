Santa Fe mayor position to be full time, possible pay raise

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe mayor’s position will soon be full time and with that will come with a pay raise. The big question is how much.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican the independent salary commission is asking to hear from citizens on what the mayor should be paid when it becomes a full-time executive job next march.

It will hear from the public twice this month on May 17 and 24.

The commission could set the salary between $145,000 and $175,000 a year plus other benefits.

The current Mayor Javier Gonzales makes just under $30,000 for a part-time position.