Prosecutors ask to search cellphones of suspects in Victoria Martens’ murder case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some new revelations in the murder case of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

The state is asking the court to approve search warrants for the Facebook and cellphone records of the suspects, Victoria’s mother Michelle Martens, Fabian Gonzales and Jessica Kelley.

The three are accused of torturing and killing the 10-year-old in the apartment she and her mother shared last August.

According to court documents filed by prosecutors, the three suspects used their phones to speak among themselves and with other in the hours leading up to the murder.

Prosecutors want to know who those other people are to track movement by the suspects.

They also say Jessica Kelley used her phone to access the “Maps” application after investigators have concluded Victoria Martens was likely dead, and they say Victoria’s mother used her phone to access Facebook when she claims to have been sleeping. They also say she looked at pictures of her children and family after the murder, even sending one picture of defendant Fabian Gonzales.

Prosecutors want to know what that picture was.

A judge will have to approve those warrants.

 

