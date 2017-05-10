Photos show distracted UNM student security employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s becoming clear to a University of New Mexico student how his Jeep was broken into right next to a security shack.

KRQE News 13 told you last week about a surge in car burglaries on campus. One of those break-ins happened right next to a security shack that is staffed by students tasked to keep a look out.

According to pictures sent to KRQE News 13, some of those students aren’t paying attention.

KRQE News 13 reached out to UNM to see if there will be changes. We are waiting to hear back.