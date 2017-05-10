Pet Of The Week: Polly

Joe Wilson from Animal Humane and Polly, joined New Mexico Living to help find you a four-legged forever friend.

Polly is a loving sweetheart, who is blind but is learning hand signals.

The month of May is Salsa Saves Lives. Every jar of La Salita salsa purchased will go to help homeless pets in their care. This weekend their mobile adoption unit will be at the North Domingo Baca Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more on Polly or any events, visit their website.

